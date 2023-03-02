QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 127,620 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $170.82. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.14.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

