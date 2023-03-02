Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5,602.12

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.12 and $181,051.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,016.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

