Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5,602.19

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.19 and approximately $181,064.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,016.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

