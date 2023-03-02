QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 35.4% in February

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QMCI remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
About QuoteMedia
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuoteMedia (QMCI)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.