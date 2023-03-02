QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 35.4% in February

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCI remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

