Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Derek Brummer Sells 13,130 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Radian Group stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,032,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Radian Group by 1,528.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 148,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Radian Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

