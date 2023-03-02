Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rare Element Resources Stock Performance
REEMF remained flat at $0.34 on Thursday. 23,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,064. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.16. Rare Element Resources has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
