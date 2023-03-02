Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

REEMF remained flat at $0.34 on Thursday. 23,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,064. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.16. Rare Element Resources has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

