Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE RYAM opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $536.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

