Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.
RETA traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.81. 4,703,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
