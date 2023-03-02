Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00.

1/20/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.29. 1,701,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

