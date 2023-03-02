Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.44

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 15473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Recruit Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

About Recruit

(Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.