renBTC Hits Market Cap of $88.10 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $24,610.25 or 1.05245343 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $88.10 million and $40,675.05 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00423377 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,700.75 or 0.28619955 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

