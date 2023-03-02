Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eversource Energy (ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2023 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Eversource Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

2/16/2023 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $86.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

1/23/2023 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.15. 2,950,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,413. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

