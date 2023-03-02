Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. 240,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,341. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 71,786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter.

RYTM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

