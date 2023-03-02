Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 216,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,820. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

