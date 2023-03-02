Ribbon Finance Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $430,490.86 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

