Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after purchasing an additional 719,284 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

