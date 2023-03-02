Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 5,200 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.
- On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.
HireRight Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.88 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
HRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
HireRight Company Profile
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.