Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 5,200 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.88 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 331.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

