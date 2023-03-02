RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

RLJ opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 200.02%.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Stories

