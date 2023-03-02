Robert Barrow Sells 8,273 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Robert Barrow sold 3,861 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $10,386.09.

NASDAQ:MNMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,706. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNMD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,737 shares during the period. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

