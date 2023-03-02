ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 200,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.69. 2,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,588. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

