Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 110.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 97,880 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 211.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,778 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 301,241 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

