Rocket Pool ETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.15 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,759.20 or 0.07501592 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $362.71 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,179 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,754.42404475 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,611,739.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

