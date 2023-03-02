Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 702,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $426.65. The company had a trading volume of 385,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

