Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $421.20 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.21. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

