Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.65-$4.95 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.