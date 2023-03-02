Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$69.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.93.

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$58.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.54. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

