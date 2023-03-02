Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $587.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $545.00 to $587.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 0.5 %

CHE opened at $524.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.99. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chemed by 13.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 29.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.