Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$152.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.
RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.92.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of RY traded up C$2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,201. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$144.15. The stock has a market cap of C$187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.77.
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
