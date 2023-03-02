Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$152.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.92.

Shares of RY traded up C$2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,201. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$144.15. The stock has a market cap of C$187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.77.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

