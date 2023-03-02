Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

ROMJF stock remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday. Rubicon Organics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

