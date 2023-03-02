Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.66

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.66 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.32). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.31), with a volume of 755,595 shares traded.

Safestay Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -342.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.98.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

