Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.12-$7.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.03 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY24 guidance to 7.12-7.14 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.33.
Salesforce Trading Up 11.2 %
Shares of CRM traded up $18.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.16. 32,955,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
