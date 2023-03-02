Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.12-$7.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.03 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY24 guidance to 7.12-7.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.33.

Salesforce Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of CRM traded up $18.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.16. 32,955,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

