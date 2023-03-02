Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$848.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.83 million. Samsara also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.05)-$(0.07) EPS.

Shares of IOT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.91. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. On average, analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,421,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,045. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,394,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,488,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $10,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

