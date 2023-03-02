San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.99

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.99 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.36), with a volume of 465,438 shares trading hands.

San Leon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00, a PEG ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.94.

About San Leon Energy



San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

