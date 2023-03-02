Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 8,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 682% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

