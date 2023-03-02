Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) is Elgethun Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 6.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,841. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

