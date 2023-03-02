Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

