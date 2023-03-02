Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
