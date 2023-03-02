Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

