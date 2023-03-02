Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Down 0.3 %

Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 71,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.97. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

About Seiko Epson

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.