Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Seiko Epson Trading Down 0.3 %
Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 71,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.97. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.73.
About Seiko Epson
