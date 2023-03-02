Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CFO Trevor I. Mihalik Sells 2,306 Shares of Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sempra Stock Down 1.4 %

Sempra stock opened at $147.86 on Thursday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,277,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,271,000 after purchasing an additional 290,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.