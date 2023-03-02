Shentu Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $73.73 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shentu has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,173,160 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain, a security-first, delegated proof-of-stake blockchain, for trustworthy execution of mission-critical applications, including DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. Shentu Chain prioritizes cross-chain compatibility, built as a Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. Across protocols, blockchain projects can receive security insights with the Security Oracle, which provides real-time guards of on-chain transactions, identifying and flagging a wide range of malicious vulnerabilities before they occur. Depending on the level of the security score, audited blockchain projects of any protocol may be eligible for a ShentuShield membership, which is a flexible, decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of these eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets in case anything unexpected happens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

