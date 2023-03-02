Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMNNY opened at $15.61 on Monday. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

