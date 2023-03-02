Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Drops By 59.2%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

TURN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 21,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $110,920.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,297.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,972 shares of company stock valued at $243,427. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

