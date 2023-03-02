Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Drops By 59.2%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TURN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.
In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 21,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $110,920.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,297.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,972 shares of company stock valued at $243,427. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
