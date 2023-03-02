Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Grows By 287.5%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of APx Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

