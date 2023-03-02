Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 94.7%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

