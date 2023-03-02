Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Rises By 53.6%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of ETJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.82. 99,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $10.01.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
