Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Rises By 53.6%

Mar 2nd, 2023

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.82. 99,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

