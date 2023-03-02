Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Drops By 95.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DDIV stock remained flat at $29.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3,819.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter.

