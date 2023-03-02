Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Drops By 95.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance
DDIV stock remained flat at $29.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $34.66.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
