Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Drops By 96.7%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.22. 1,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,032. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55.
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
