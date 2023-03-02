Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Rises By 54.2%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the January 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after buying an additional 486,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after buying an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,370,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,364. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $113.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

