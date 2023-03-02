Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Expands By 283.3%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of JTTRY remained flat at $24.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

