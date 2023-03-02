Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Increases By 50.0%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Longfor Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGFRY traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.03. 6,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.71. Longfor Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$56.00.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

