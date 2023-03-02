Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Increases By 50.0%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Longfor Group Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGFRY traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.03. 6,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.71. Longfor Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$56.00.
Longfor Group Company Profile
